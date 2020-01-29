MACRO Consulting Group Has $5.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.16. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,367. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

