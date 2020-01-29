MACRO Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $142.93 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.