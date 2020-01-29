Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,579. The stock has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,738 shares of company stock worth $6,163,269. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

