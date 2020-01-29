Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

