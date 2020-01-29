Main Street Research LLC Acquires 295,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2,058.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,530 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $305,744,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 366,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

