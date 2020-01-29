Main Street Research LLC Acquires 8,890 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. 4,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.