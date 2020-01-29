Main Street Research LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 436.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

