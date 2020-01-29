Main Street Research LLC Boosts Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $159.54. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,970. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $106.12 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

