Main Street Research LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.75. 1,205,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

