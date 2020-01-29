Main Street Research LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.49. 264,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

