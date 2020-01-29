Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $70,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $352.52. 24,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.