Main Street Research LLC Has $13.12 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

