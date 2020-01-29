Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.95. 1,502,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.18. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.