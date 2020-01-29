Main Street Research LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.86. 9,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,416. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

