Main Street Research LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

