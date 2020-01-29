Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In other news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

