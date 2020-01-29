Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,922 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 869,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,446. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

