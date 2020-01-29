Main Street Research LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. 12,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.