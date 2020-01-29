Main Street Research LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 3.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 922,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.49. 308,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

