Main Street Research LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 69,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,919. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.