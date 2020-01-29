Main Street Research LLC Sells 918 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.58. 710,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.