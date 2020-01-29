Main Street Research LLC Sells 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 76.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 659.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,105.17. 2,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,144. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $814.49 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,141.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

