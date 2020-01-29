Maker Price Hits $511.43 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $505.53 million and $3.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $511.43 or 0.05515426 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00128036 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, GOPAX, DDEX, BitMart, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

