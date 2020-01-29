Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 4.00

News articles about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Shares of NYSE MN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,710. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.