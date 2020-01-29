Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 302,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,234. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

