Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,525,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081,605. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

