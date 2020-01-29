Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Marchex accounts for about 3.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 1.97% of Marchex worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Marchex in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,902. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 390,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,410. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

