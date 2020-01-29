Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. Marcus has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marcus by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

