MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CEO Sells $108,200.00 in Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 239,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $455.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

