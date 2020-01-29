MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 2,656 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,076. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

