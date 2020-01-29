Marsh & McLennan Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,977 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,480% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. 1,070,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $115.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 214,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

