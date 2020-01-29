Masari Market Cap Achieves $205,173.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Masari has a total market cap of $205,173.00 and $319.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. In the last week, Masari has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

