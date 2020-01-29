MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3,478.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MasTec worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 27,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.