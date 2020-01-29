MasTec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,935% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,998,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MasTec by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

