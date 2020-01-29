Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

