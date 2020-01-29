Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

