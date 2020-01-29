Matic Network One Day Volume Tops $20.80 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Matic Network token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $43.58 million and $20.80 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matic Network Token Profile

Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,558,503,686 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

