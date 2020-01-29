Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

