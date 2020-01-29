Matrix AI Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $360,879.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $360,879.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Ethfinex and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00645256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 635,008,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,860,541 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HADAX, LBank, Gate.io, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

