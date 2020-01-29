Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $65.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

