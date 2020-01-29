Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. 34,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

