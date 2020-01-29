MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,135 shares of company stock worth $1,360,283 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

