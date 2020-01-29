MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.