McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 107,890,000 shares. Approximately 62.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDermott International by 37.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDR stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

