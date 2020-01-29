Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.71. 148,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

