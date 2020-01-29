Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

