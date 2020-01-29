Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.44. 5,733,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,253. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

