McKesson Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.