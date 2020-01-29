Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Given $4.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

MDRR opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%.

In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $45,704.25. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

