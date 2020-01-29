MediBloc [ERC20] Market Capitalization Tops $13.14 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cashierest, Upbit and Kryptono. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $273,688.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.88 or 0.05589405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Gate.io, Cashierest, Bittrex, Kryptono, Coinsuper, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

